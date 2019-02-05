Home Cities Bengaluru

No littering please, say residents of Kanakapura

Following a protest on January 19, on two-wheeler parking and pedestrian signals, residents of Kanakapura are yet to receive complete action from the authorities.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:36 AM

Residents are also demanding better footpaths

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a protest on January 19, on two-wheeler parking and pedestrian signals, residents of Kanakapura are yet to receive complete action from the authorities. Around 250 residents in and around Outer Ring Road and Kanakapura Road formed a human chain to draw the attention of the authorities, and the protest was organised by the Kanakapura Road Apartments Movement of Change.
“We have four demands – no two-wheeler parking especially on the Outer Ring Road, improvement of Kanakapura footpaths, installation of pedestrian signals and place marshals for monitoring the garbage issue,” said Aleem, a resident in the area.

A resident said they often see vehicles dumping their food waste in the area, while another resident said the footpath is broken. Assistant commissioner of police, traffic (south), Thimmaiah said it is possible to get the pedestrian signals installed. “It will take three months to get it done as we have to call for tender,” he said.

Soujanya A, BBMP joint commissioner (Bommanahalli), said, “We have eight marshals but we have to see if more can come to our zone. We will get an update this week. Regarding the CCTV cameras, we have to get permission from the head office and that may take a week’s time.”Swayamprabha, BBMP Executive Engineer (Project) in Bommanahalli stated that she was not aware of the issues and promised to speak to the residents personally this week.

