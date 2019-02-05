Home Cities Bengaluru

Question paper leak kingpin nabbed at Kochi Airport, 150 now in net

Police arrested Anil Francis, 31, from Kochi Airport when he was trying to escape to Dubai after he learnt that police were on his trail.

The accused in the case were produced by the CCB on Monday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Monday nabbed a person accused of being the kingpin in the leak of the police constable recruitment exam question paper, and with his arrest, claimed that all the main people behind the leak are under arrest. A few small-time agents are also under the scanner, the CCB said. 

The CCB, at a press conference where they produced the accused on Monday, said the gang even tried to leak the police sub-inspector exam question paper, but failed. Other accused in the racket are Ameer Ahamed, CT Basavaraju and Shiva Kumar, also known as Guruji of Srikalmutt.  Francis is from Sagar in Shivamogga district. Ameer was involved in the ComedK question paper leak, and had got the question paper with the help of Praveen Kumar, who was then working as a security guard at Manipal Printing press. After the incident came to light, Praveen was removed from work, police said.  

The gang used to sell constable recruitment question papers for Rs 6-8 lakh, while they had collected up to Rs 60 lakh for the police sub-inspector question paper. In all, the gang had earned Rs 1.19 crore by selling question papers. With Francis’ arrest, police have in all arrested 150 people, seized `67.7 lakh in cash, 17 vehicles and 36 mobile phones, along with the original marks cards of aspirants who took help from the racketeers.

