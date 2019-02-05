Home Cities Bengaluru

Snarls ahead: 92 more roads to be white-topped

BBMP has taken up work at Vani Vilas Road, Outer Ring Road near Nayandahalli, and West of Chord Road. 

Published: 05th February 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

In 2017, white-topping project had evoked mixed response from the public, who have had to deal with traffic congestion due to diversions forced by such works. The project was allocated to the civic body in 2016 | Express

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bad news for Bengaluru: The next four years will be an ordeal for road users, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) set to launch its ambitious white-topping project across the city. But there’s good news too: Roads may snarl up with traffic now, but will be pothole-free for the next 30 years, says BBMP, trying to soften the blow.

BBMP, which was allocated the white-topping project in the 2016 budget, started work in 2017 to mixed response from the public, who have had to deal with traffic congestion due to diversions forced by such works.

In its first package, BBMP identified 29 major roads in the city, that include high-density corridors such as Mysuru Road, Koramangala, near Hosur Road, Outer Ring Road and others at a cost of Rs 608cr. Work was delayed due to traffic police denying diversion permission in 2017 because of the slow pace of work by BBMP. 

BBMP has taken up work at Vani Vilas Road, Outer Ring Road near Nayandahalli, and West of Chord Road. Meanwhile, BBMP identified 53 roads in the city that are 93km in length that got approval of the action plan in 2017, at a cost of Rs 698 crore.

Approval was part of the second installment of the project in the city.Recently, BBMP was awarded Rs 8,015 cr sanctions for various civic and infrastructure work, under which BBMP has identified 92 roads in the city under the white-topping project, for which it wants to spend Rs1,306cr in the next three years. 

BBMP wants to spend Rs 250cr in 2018-19, Rs500cr in 2019-20 and Rs556cr in 2020-21 financial years, making it Rs1,306cr for the next three years. However, top engineers in the Palike believe that the city will see the project go on for the next four years. While BBMP is currently taking up the project along the 29 roads the first instalment from the government, the second instalment of 53 roads was started recently to complete the work under various packages. 

Basavaraj Kabade, Executive Engineer, Project Central, told NIE, “BBMP has listed 92 roads in the city to which the cabinet approval has already been approved. Meanwhile, the first two instalments of the project are under way. Thus, the city will see white topping work in almost all parts of the city for the next four years,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp