Two trains to soon stop near Bengaluru airport

An inspection of the spot was held on Wednesday when airport authorities offered to put in place infrastructure to run feeder buses to the airport, he added.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:41 AM

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya called on Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma on the need for halt stations near the airport, on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following representation from Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, the Bengaluru Railway Division will halt two pairs of trains at the upcoming halt station at Devanahalli which is likely to come up in a couple of months.

Surya met Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Varma at his office on Thursday and discussed a host of issues. While an official release from Surya specified that trains from KSR Bengaluru (city railway station) will stop at Devanahalli, that does not appear to be the case though.

Asked for details of the trains that will have stoppages here, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, E Vijaya, said, “Two pairs of trains running along the Kolar-Yelahanka line, which already stop at Devanahalli, will also stop at this halt station in future.”

Asked to specify a time frame, Varma told The New Indian Express, “The Bangalore International Airport Ltd authorities have offered to construct rail level platforms at a spot near the Devanahalli railway station so that trains can halt here. It is likely to be in place within two months.”

An inspection of the spot was held on Wednesday when airport authorities offered to put in place infrastructure to run feeder buses to the airport, he added.

A release from Surya’s office said BIAL will also provide drop services from the airport to the halt station depending on the arrival of trains.

Dustbins at all rly stns to have info in Kannada
Following Surya’s insistence that the newly procured plastic dustbins at railway stations contain information on segregation details in the local language, the DRM said the 3,030 pairs of plastic dust bins will have information in Kannada and English within a week. Presently, all dustbins have indications only in Hindi. TNIE was the first to highlight this issue in its July 1 edition by pointing out that most passengers did not know in which dustbin to drop wet or dry waste.  

