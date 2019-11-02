Home Cities Bengaluru

3 more held in former V-C’s murder case

 The RT Nagar police, who are investigating the murder case of former Vice Chancellor of Alliance University Ayyappa Dore, have arrested three more people.

02nd November 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The RT Nagar police, who are investigating the murder case of former Vice Chancellor of Alliance University Ayyappa Dore, have arrested three more people. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 13.The arrested are Manjunath alias Bande Manja (26) of JC Nagar, Srinivas alias Seenappa (18) of Munireddypalya and Mahendra (31) of Anekal.

Police had earlier arrested 10 people, including Sudhir G Angur, Chancellor of Alliance University, who resigned following his arrest. Police said that the trio were instructed by the other accused to monitor the area around Ayyappa Dore’s house.

“The main accused Suraj Singh had roped in the three men to monitor the movements of the deceased and to keep an eye on his residence. The trio had done it for more than two months. After noting that Ayyappa went for a walk after dinner every night, they shared the details with the other accused. As per the plan, the killers murdered him on October 15,” the police said.
 

