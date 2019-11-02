Avoid air pollution in city with this pocket monitor

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, you will be able to measure pollution levels on the go with a pocket monitor in Bengaluru.To be launched by Purelogic Labs India, Prana Air Pocket Monitor allows the user to measure air pollution levels anywhere, any time. The monitor runs on a 400 mAh battery, which lasts for up to four hours without charge. The monitor has a built-in, high-quality sensor to check particles with a diameter less than 2.5 micrometres. If inhaled, these particles pose danger to one’s health. The pocket monitor can come to the rescue as it warns the user when the levels are too high.

The monitor starts working as soon as it is switched on; it boots and begins measuring the air quality. The PM2.5 values are shown on the left, while a category for safety level is shown on the right, ranging from ‘good to hazardous’. With the high sensitivity of the sensor, it can detect peak levels of pollution. To calculate the particle count, the device uses a laser sensor.

This helps people avoid inhaling the toxic air and go for an alternative solution. This is especially useful when one is travelling in Bengaluru as one can avoid taking a certain route that is highly polluted and go for a less polluted route. It also helps those suffering from respiratory problems.

“Air pollution is a worldwide problem and requires instant awareness. The device allows any user to quickly check how the PM2.5 values are in their surrounding. Based on that, they can take action to protect themselves,” says Rohit Bansal, founder of Purelogic Labs.

Priced at `2,500, the monitor comes with a micro-USB cable and gets charged in an hour. The portable device can be used in any indoor or outdoor environment, such as at home, in the office, or car. The sensor measures in real-time, which means you can constantly check the air quality levels wherever you go.