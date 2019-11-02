Home Cities Bengaluru

Century Club case: Official seeks inquiry

In the order passed recently, the District Registrar has said an inquiry is needed into the loss of Rs 1.01 crore suffered by the club. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The District Registrar of Societies, Bengaluru Urban, has come to the conclusion that there is a need to inquire into alleged irregularities in the Century Club under Section 25(1) of the Karnataka Societies Registration Act. At the same time, he has also extended the stay granted for the cancellation of the membership of S P Rakshith and A D Arjun, former office bearers of the club. The cancellation of membership of the duo was stayed by the District Registrar on May 9, 2019.

In the order passed recently, the District Registrar has said an inquiry is needed into the loss of Rs 1.01 crore suffered by the club. In its order on August 6, the High Court had directed the District Registrar to decide whether an inquiry is needed. The court’s directive came after it went through the special audit committee as well as the enquiry reports, and also objections filed by the club. 

Accordingly, the District Registrar heard the arguments of the counsels of Rakshith and others, and the club, before passing the order. The counsel of the club contended that the complaints cannot be maintainable as the complainants are no longer members of the club. 

In counter, the counsels of the complainants contended that their clients are not guilty as per the report of the special audit committee and the report of inquiry dated March 22, 2019, as the reports have pointed out that the office bearers and executive committee members are responsible for the alleged loss.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp