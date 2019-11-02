Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens launch online campaign to hasten suburban railway project

Several politicians, including MPs Tejasvi Surya and P C Mohan, have recently come forward in support of the Suburban Railway project.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several politicians, including MPs Tejasvi Surya and P C Mohan, have recently come forward in support of the Suburban Railway project. Surya met Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday, and urged them to approve the project for Bengaluru during a crucial meeting. However, citizens want more.

The members of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Users, a citizens’ group which has been pushing for suburban railways in the city, started an online petition on Friday, which has gathered over 1,000 signatures already. The petition has requested immediate action using the existing infrastructure. “The government had announced a Rs 23,000 crore project for Bengaluru, which has now been reduced to Rs 19,000 crore. However, the current project is based on the creation of new infrastructure and requires land.

Hence, it will take anywhere between 7-10 years for it to materialise. Bengaluru requires immediate relief. Only a service launched immediately on the existing infrastructure can do that,” Sandeep Anirudhan, suburban rail activist and a core member of the group, told The New Indian Express. 

The petition was launched in hope that the project will help decongest city’s traffic. “The existing infrastructure has low efficiency with just one train every three hours,” Anirudhan said. “We are saying don’t just spend money and use the existing infrastructure with just automated signalling, a control room and increase frequency,” he added. Divisional Railway Manager A K Varma was unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suburban railway bengaluru
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp