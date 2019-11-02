Home Cities Bengaluru

Kanva Co-op MD arrested for cheating investors

Before producing him before court, which remanded him to judicial custody, the police grilled Nanjundaiah for several hours.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

At least 30 investors had gathered outside Kanva office, demanding their money, on Thursday | Express

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following complaints of cheating by investors, the Managing Director of Sree Kanva Souhardha Co-Operative Credit Limited N Nanjundaiah has been arrested by the Basaveshwara Nagar police. The investigation revealed that the society has to pay Rs 33 crore to its investors. The police have registered three FIRs based on the complaints filed. Police said that Nanjundaiah was arrested late on Thursday night, after several investors approached the police stating that the accused had cheated them.

Before producing him before court, which remanded him to judicial custody, the police grilled Nanjundaiah for several hours. The police will request the court for his custody on Monday.During questioning, Nanjundaiah told the police that the society was in financial distress as it diverted the investments to other businesses. 

He is said to have produced documents related to the properties owned by Kanva Group, which are estimated to be around Rs 700 crore. Besides, the society has to recover loans worth more than Rs 100 crore. “He said that he will ensure the investors get their money back by recovering the loans that the society had given to its members or by selling some of its properties,” an investigating officer said. It is learnt that the society has a turnover of Rs 511 crore annually. 

“So far, three investors have filed complaints. While one investor needs to get Rs 15 lakh, two others have to get Rs 15 lakh together. The number of complaints may have increased,” the police added.On Thursday, around 30 investors gathered outside the society’s head office on West of Chord Road in Rajajinagar alleging that the firm cheated them. It was alleged that the society had stopped paying the principal amount and the interest for the past three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp