Home Cities Bengaluru

Minto docs allege assault by pro-Kannada activists  

Tension prevailed at Minto Eye Hospital on Friday evening after members of a pro-Kannada organisation allegedly protested against the doctors for not speaking in Kannada with the patients.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at Minto Eye Hospital on Friday evening after members of a pro-Kannada organisation allegedly protested against the doctors for not speaking in Kannada with the patients. Meanwhile, doctors and PG students staged a protest against the pro-Kannada organisation, alleging that the members assaulted a doctor. They also threatened to boycott OPD services on Saturday, demanding that police arrest the pro-Kannada organisation members involved in the assault. 

As a result, OPD services in Minto, Victoria and Bowring hospitals are likely to be affected on Saturday. 
The police, however, denied there was any assault, but confirmed the presence of the activists in the hospital. According to sources, the organisation members allegedly barged into the hospital premises and questioned the doctors for not speaking Kannada. One of the women doctors allegedly got into an argument with the activists and replied to them in English. This led to a heated argument between the doctors and activists.

After the activists left, the doctors, along with the PG students, staged a protest, alleging the doctor was assaulted. One of the doctors said they have to converse with patients in many languages. For instance, if a patient comes from another state, they have to speak to the patient in his/her language.

Meanwhile, students and junior doctors of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) too protested, demanding that an FIR be registered and members of the pro-Kannada organisation apologise to them.VV Puram police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. According to police, there was no assault and no complaint was filed by the doctors for them to begin a probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pro-Kannada activists  
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp