Home Cities Bengaluru

Should you try out the latest diets? 

In the past few months there has been a rise in people trying out the Keto diet.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukta Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In the past few months there has been a rise in people trying out the Keto diet. Before this, it was Paleo and Detox. Here are a few facts that one must be aware of before they jump on to the weight loss band wagon.
1. What is your personal health goal? Is it weight loss, fat loss, body building, or just maintenance?
2. What was the purpose of  the diet when it was first constructed?
3. Does a diet have to be restrictive or sustainable?
Mentioned below are a few diets which are the latest trends today.

Keto Diet 
Ketogenic Diet is a diet which was first designed to help patients with epilepsy, which is  disorder of the brain nerve cells that can send the affected person into severe seizures. This diet was designed to help children specifically who had epileptic seizures. Later on it came in to use for adults too.

This diet was coined so that the surge of energy from carbohydrates could be controlled to help minimisethe seizure effects. Ketogenic diet is high on fats, moderate on protein and extremely low on carbs. These carbs are derived only from the vegetables and no whole food source. The body when introduced to this diet is now forced to use the stored fats to give energy, thereby resulting I weight loss. 

However, there are a few drawbacks to this diet. For a regular person whose entire body is functional, there is no need to cut out carbohydrates. Carbs have there own purpose to fulfil in a person’s life. Apart from this, if keto is not done the right way it can lead to severe constipation and deficiencies. Keto can also result in gaining back all the lost weight once a person gets back to his or her way of lifestyle. 

Paleo
Just as the name suggests it is a diet which has been adapted from the Paleolithic Age. A study showed how the Paleolitic men survived without much resources but had excellent health and body composition. Now if we just look deeper, the Paleolithic Age humans had adapted to food sources available to them. For them at that time it was sustainable way of lifestyle. But how can we, who are living in the digital age, apply the same ideology? It doesn’t make sense.

Detox diets 
This is yet another fad where people adapt it without understanding its true purpose. Despite years and ages of research there is still no evidence which supports the detox diets as the most healthy form of weight loss. In fact, this diet strips you of all your essential macro nutrients.
So now, here is what we need to ponder on:
■ A diet which strips you off macro and micro nutrients is not the right approach.
■ We live in the 21 st century of the digital world. We need to understand our requirements of nutrition and then implement them.
 (The writer is a dietitian and  fitness expert, and writes at eatrrite.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp