Song brings alive Kannada heritage

BENGALURU : On the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotasava, music group Mug to Mike has released an anthem with a music video, which was rolled out on Friday. Written by Nagendra Prasad and directed by Sunil Koshy, the lyrics speak of the heritage of Karnataka. “The anthem was my wife’s brainchild. We wanted to mention all 30 districts in the song, which was a challenge. The track is 10 minutes long. It is an educational song as we want people to appreciate the state and understand its culture and heritage,” said Koshy.

The song has been rendered by 10 professionals from different fields hailing from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Kolkata and Maharashtra. Koshy said the lyrics were penned prior to composing. It is also aimed towards encouraging people to learn Kannada.

“I have noticed locals complaining that non-locals don’t try to learn the language. An art form is the best way of communicating the thought. Many singers don’t speak Kannada but they were trained for this,” said Koshy.The song showcases gems of each district, like Mysore Palace, and Bijapur’s Gol Gumbaz. “I have used live instruments – flute, sitar, tabla, veena and dholak – but as the song speaks of Bengaluru, we shift to a fast and upbeat Western note, for which I have lent my voice.”