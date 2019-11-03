Home Cities Bengaluru

112 helpline to get 120 more lines 

However, the lines continued to have some issues though calls from BSNL network were going through.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:31 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Until Friday, the 112 helpline or the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) had its telephone lines choked as it received over 50,000 calls on an average, per hour, until 6pm. However, the lines continued to have some issues though calls from BSNL network were going through.

ADGP (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) R P Sharma, who is in-charge of the helpline, said, “Those who are unable to reach through telephone can also use other means such as SMS, e-mail, web portal and chat through their app. I appeal to the public to also use these modes to reach out to us.”
As per the meeting conducted with the technical team on Saturday, 120 additional lines will be set up by Monday - 60 for BSNL operators and 60 for private operators. It received 33,000 calls per hour on Friday. As of now, the helpline has only 60 lines to attend to the entire state.

On Thursday, 112, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, had its lines choked due to the unprecedented number of calls. The ERSS, which is already in place in 24 other states, has integrated other emergency numbers including police, fire, ambulance, traffic and disasters. Phase 2 will include 21 other helplines as well.

