Bengaluru suburban rail project gets clearance from extended railway board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much sought after Suburban Rail Project for the city has been cleared by the Extended Board of Railways (EBR) on Monday evening. The Rs 15, 990 crore project which will run to 148.17 km is looked at as a solution to ease the notorious Bengaluru traffic.

According to a highly placed railway official, there was no separate need to get any clearance from Niti Aayog as its representatives were a part of the EBR.

"The project will now have to be cleared by the Union Cabinet. It is likely to get it within a month's time," he said. Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan tweeted about it.

The project will cover these four corridors: Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City)-Yesvantpur-Yelahanka-Devanahalli-Kempe Gowda International Airport; Baiyappanahalli-Banaswadi-Lottegehalli-Whitefield-Yesvantpur; Kengeri-Cantonment-Whitefield and Hellalige-Baiyappanahalli-Channasandra-Yelahanka-Rajanakunte.

It has a 2025 deadline.