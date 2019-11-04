Home Cities Bengaluru

Chhau brings together themes, styles from East and West

A documentary shot during the Chaitra Parva rituals in Baripada, Odisha, gave an idea of the origin of Chhau.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A lecture demonstration of Mayurbhanji Chhau style brought in focus two territories – Shiva Tandava, which intended to show the style in context of a traditional theme, and Echo and Narcissus showcased how the style moulds itself to suit a different subject and music, in this case, a Greek myth. The demonstration held over the weekend illustrated the transition from one to the other.

A documentary shot during the Chaitra Parva rituals in Baripada, Odisha, gave an idea of the origin of Chhau. The workshop was conducted by  Italy-born Odissi and Chhau dancer Ileana Citaristi at Shoonya - Centre for Arts and Somatic Practices. Citaristi is known for her innovative productions in Odissi and Chhau that blend themes and styles from the West and the East.

“The Mayurbhanji Chhau style of dance attracted me for the modernity and freedom of its technique and conception of body movements. Here, ample scope is given to dynamic opposition as well as synchronisation between the upper torso and the lower part of the body; contractions and expansions, wave and sideways motions of the torso are used with leg movements,” said Citaristi.

Besides the intrinsic dynamic of each movement, the structure on which the Mayurbhanji Chhau style is built is also interesting. It comprises an alphabet of single and combined movements, which can be utilised in various ways.

Ashwaty Venkatesh, a participant, said, “We learnt the use of leg expansions and elevations. Keeping the knee as pivot and the bending of the hip as balancing point, the calves can rotate, stretch, bend, kick, jump in every direction.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayurbhanji Chhau
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp