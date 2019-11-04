Flight operations between Bengaluru and Delhi hit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poor visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi has

resulted in cancellation or delayed departure of flights to and from Bengaluru to New Delhi.

According to an Air India spokesperson, flight no AI 802, with a scheduled departure of 11 pm from Kempegowda International Airport and IGI, has been cancelled. Its pairing flight AI 801 to Bengaluru from New Delhi was cancelled too. “Many of our flights arriving or departing from New Delhi were delayed between 4 hours and 6 hours,” he added.

Among them was one incoming and outgoing flight along the Bengaluru-New Delhi route. Flight AI 502, supposed to leave Delhi at 1.30 pm to KIA, had a delayed departure by 97 minutes. Air Asia cancelled 18 flights to and from New Delhi from across the country, said a representative. An Air Asia spokesperson said flight no I5 722 from Bengaluru to New Delhi was cancelled.

As of now, normal operations will take place on Monday as weather conditions have improved, the Air India spokesperson said.