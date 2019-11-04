Home Cities Bengaluru

Flight operations between Bengaluru and Delhi hit

Poor visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi has
resulted in cancellation or delayed departure of flights to and from Bengaluru to New Delhi.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poor visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi has
resulted in cancellation or delayed departure of flights to and from Bengaluru to New Delhi.

According to an Air India spokesperson, flight no AI 802, with a scheduled departure of 11 pm from Kempegowda International Airport and IGI, has been cancelled. Its pairing flight AI 801 to Bengaluru from New Delhi was cancelled too. “Many of our flights arriving or departing from New Delhi were delayed between 4 hours and 6 hours,” he added.

Among them was one incoming and outgoing flight along the Bengaluru-New Delhi route. Flight AI 502, supposed to leave Delhi at 1.30 pm to KIA, had a delayed departure by 97 minutes. Air Asia cancelled 18 flights to and from New Delhi from across the country, said a representative. An Air Asia spokesperson said flight no I5 722 from Bengaluru to New Delhi was cancelled.  

As of now, normal operations will take place on Monday as weather conditions have improved, the Air India spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru to Delhi Flights Cancelled Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp