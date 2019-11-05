Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang stops police vehicle, asks cops to free detainee

The incident occurred near Nagaland Circle in Vidyaranyapura when the Jalahalli policemen were taking the receiver to the police station recently.  

Published: 05th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of policemen coming under attack, a gang of three men intercepted a police vehicle transporting a receiver of stolen goods (fence), and assaulted the personnel while demanding that they release the detainee.

The incident occurred near Nagaland Circle in Vidyaranyapura when the Jalahalli policemen were taking the receiver to the police station recently. The police team had to call for back-up to beat back the trio.
According to a complaint filed by police sub-inspector Lepaksha Murthy R G (30), he and his team had detained businessman Arif Pasha (24), a resident of Gauribidanur, on October 1, on charges of receiving stolen goods in a theft and cheating case registered in 2017.

The police zeroed down on the thieves who confessed that they gave the stolen articles, including gold, to Pasha. So, the team detained him and was bringing him to the police station when their vehicle got caught in slow moving traffic around 7 pm. It was then that the trio intercepted them and asked them to release Pasha. When Murthy and his men tried to explain, the miscreants assaulted the policemen. When they were trying to escape, additional force reached the spot and detained all four.An investigating officer said, “We have arrested Arif Pasha and his associates Yarab Pasha (30), Sheik Tanveer (25) and another, also named Arif Pasha (25).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp