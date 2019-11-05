Home Cities Bengaluru

Mahadevapura residents call BBMP’s bluff

Civic body claims four roads in area are pothole-free; citizens counter it online

Published: 05th November 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is racing against time to get the potholes on city roads fixed by November 10.A recent note posted online by Special Commissioner (Mahadevpura Zone) Randeep D detailed the number of potholes that were identified and filled on arterial and sub-arterial roads of Mahadevpura zone in KR Puram division.

The note stated that four roads were pothole-free. But, this has not gone down well with residents, who said the civic body was giving “incorrect figures”, and the “so called pothole-free roads” are still ridden with potholes. While 284 potholes were identified in KR Puram division, 155 of them were filled, the note states. The roads declared pothole-free were Basvanpura Road, Devasandra Road, Krishna Theatre Road and Hennur Baglur Road. No potholes were identified on the ITPL-Channasandra Main Road.

Speaking to TNIE, Subramanian Krish, a resident of Hennur Bagalur Road, said, “There are large potholes everywhere on the Hennur Bagalur Road. The contractors have done patch work in some places, but the road is not pothole-free. We can’t drive more than 20 km an hour even when there is no traffic. The commissioner of the zone should do a spot check rather then believe what they are made to believe.”
This is also the case with the Channasandra Road, according to resident Amit Sharma. “Some of the potholes are fixed properly while others were only patched up with jelly stones. Small potholes are left untouched. On Monday, I saw a two-wheeler rider fall while riding over the jelly stones.”

Karthik N from Basavanapura Road called the BBMP’s claim ‘false’. “If this is how the BBMP is going to make people believe, we are not going to take it. For the stretches that have been filled, they are not even carrying out the nine-step method of filling potholes. I am sure in two weeks potholes will be back to their original state.”

Some residents also cast doubts on number of potholes filled by the civic agency in their localities. According to them, the BBMP filled only a few potholes. The note stated that of the 20 potholes identified on TC Palya Main Road, 15 were filled up.A senior BBMP official said, “If the potholes are not filled, they can report it to the ward offices or engineers of the zone.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp