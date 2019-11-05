Metro on green line halts midway

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Metro train running on the Green Line route from Mahakavi Kuvempu Road Metro station towards Srirampura Metro station had to be halted midway after automatic emergency brakes were applied due to a communication failure. After stopping for a minute on the tracks, it continued to the next station.

An official release said the train departed from Mahakavi Kuvempu Road at 10.15 am and emergency brakes got applied at 10.16 am. The speed got reduced to 25 kmph and it reached Srirampura at 10.18 am. “Thereafter, the train departed Srirampura station at 10.22 am after resetting to Automatic Train Protection System.” Ruling out rumours that passengers were evacuated, the release stated, “This information is far from truth.”

Chief PRO, BMRCL, B L Yashvanth Chavan said, “The computer in the Train Operator Room did not receive certain information that is usually sent when a train is in operation,” he said.