15 bollards stolen from St Mark’s Rd

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AS many as 15 bollards on St Mark’s TenderSURE Road were stolen on Monday night. Citizens brought this to the notice of officials by putting up posts on social media.Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, tweeted: “Shocking theft of bollards on St Marks TendsrSURE Road - thieves hv done this in full view of CCTVs. I guess police were not patrolling - such distasteful uncivic n uncouth behaviour.” She tagged the police.

Miscreants dug up the pavament

and stole the bollards from St. Mark’s Rd

Urban expert RK Misra also tweeted, “Bengalureans please be VIGILANT & SAVE our CITY Infrastructure from THIEVES. TenderSure project put these nice bollards on St Marks Rd Square. 15 were stolen last night. Some might have seen but none acted. Next Time - STOP, Question, TAKE PHOTO & CALL 100 if you see this.”

The Bangalore City Police tweeted saying that already a case has been registered over the incident. “@CPBlr @AddlCPWest @DCPCentralBCP Already case has been registered in @cubbonparkps Crime No-196/2019. u/s

379 IPC.”

A similar incident had occurred last year in March when four bollards costing Rs 50,000 went missing from a TenderSURE footpath on Mission Road.

