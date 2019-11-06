Home Cities Bengaluru

15 bollards stolen from St Mark’s Rd

AS many as 15 bollards on St Mark’s TenderSURE Road were stolen on Monday night. Citizens brought this to the notice of officials by putting up posts on social media.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  AS many as 15 bollards on St Mark’s TenderSURE Road were stolen on Monday night. Citizens brought this to the notice of officials by putting up posts on social media.Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, tweeted: “Shocking theft of bollards on St Marks TendsrSURE Road - thieves hv done this in full view of CCTVs. I guess police were not patrolling - such distasteful uncivic n uncouth behaviour.” She tagged the police.

Miscreants dug up the pavament
and stole the bollards from St. Mark’s Rd

Urban expert RK Misra also tweeted, “Bengalureans please be VIGILANT & SAVE our CITY Infrastructure from THIEVES. TenderSure project put these nice bollards on St Marks Rd Square. 15 were stolen last night. Some might have seen but none acted.  Next Time - STOP, Question, TAKE PHOTO & CALL 100 if you see this.” 

The Bangalore City Police tweeted saying that already a case has been registered over the incident. “@CPBlr @AddlCPWest @DCPCentralBCP Already case has been registered in @cubbonparkps Crime No-196/2019. u/s 

379 IPC.”
A similar incident had occurred last year in March when four bollards costing Rs 50,000 went missing from a TenderSURE footpath on Mission Road.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp