Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Cabinet note on suburban railway will be ready soon’

A top railway official said the process of getting the green signal for the project could be completed within a month.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka suburban trains

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chairman of Railway Board (CRB) Vinod Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said the Cabinet note in connection with the dedicated Suburban Rail Project for the city will be ready within a fortnight.  Yadav was taking part in a railway review meet at Vidhana Soudha in which Minister of State for Railways, Suresh C Angadi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took part. 

The note has to be okayed by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) before the project can be considered fully cleared. “The CRB was positive about the project getting CCEA clearance. He mentioned that the representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Niti Aayog, who were part of the Extended Board of Railways, have backed the project,” said a senior railway official who took part in the meet.  

A top railway official said the process of getting the green signal for the project could be completed within a month. Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan said that the Chief Minister will lead a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the implementation of the project when the Parliamentary session begins shortly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp