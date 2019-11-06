Doctors continue protest as Minto OPD opens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Out Patient Department (OPD) at the Minto Eye Hospital was reopened for patients on Tuesday after it was shut for three days. Senior doctors are attending to patients while junior doctors continue their protest.Some doctors said that Deputy Chief Minister and Medical Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan assured them that Karnataka Industrial Security Force personnel would be deployed to prevent any attacks on doctors, but did not give a written assurance.

