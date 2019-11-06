Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC raps state over health of jumbos in camps

The court asked the state government to file the statement about the manner in which it plans to implement the recommendations, by November 21, 2019, the next date of hearing.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

The High Court has expressed concern over the health of elephants, their living conditions and facilities available in camps run by the state government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Expressing serious concern over the poor health condition of elephants in camps run by the state government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities to come out with a time-bound programme for implementation of recommendations made by the panel of experts. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued this direction after going through the report submitted by experts in relation to a PIL petition filed by city-based advocate NP Amrutesh.  

The court asked the state government to file the statement about the manner in which it plans to implement the recommendations, by November 21, 2019, the next date of hearing.  “We perused the report. At the outset, the report depicts the poor condition of elephant camps maintained by the government. It would be appropriate that the panel which submitted the report monitors or oversees implementation of its recommendations,” the court said.

Referring to the findings of the experts, the court said the main concerns expressed by the committee were about poor health management. Notwithstanding the court order, the report says there are three veterinarians for six camps, but they don’t have surgical equipment, emergency medicines or refrigerator for storage of medicines, no budget for health, and the veterinarians work without assistants. 

The report gives the elephants at all camps an average health score of 2.8 out of 5, as per the evaluation of experts who have also highlighted the death of elephants at the camps due to diseases. The court directed the state to give immediate priority to health management, as suggested by the panel which has also evaluated issues in the camps such as food preparation and feeding, weighing and morphometry, veterinary care, foot care, etc. 

Highlights of the report
A panel of experts KM Chinnappa, Dr Kalaivanan and Dr NVK Ashraf, constituted by the state government following court directions, submitted a report after visiting the elephant camps at Mathigodu, Cauvery, Dubare, Balle, Rampura and Sakrebyle in the state, and suggested measures to improve the present conditions. 

Healthcare or veterinary support is one area where all camps consistently scored poorly. Data on the 18 deaths that occurred in the past four years (2016-19) show that four deaths happened in 2019 and seven in 2018. Of these elephants, four were juveniles and 14 were adults. All the deaths occurred within two years of admission, in Mathigodu and Sakrebyle camps. Ideally, a camp should not have more than 15 elephants. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High court elephants
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp