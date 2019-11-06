KRV holds counter-protest

By PTI

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) staged a counter protest on Tuesday demanding the arrest of doctors responsible for the botched cataract surgeries at the Minto Eye Hospital on July 9.They held a protest in front of the Town Hall along with the people who had lost their eyesight.

Ashvini Gowda, vice president, KRV, told TNIE, “We are not scared of any threats and we demand stringent action against the doctors who are responsible.” Narayana Gowda, president, KRV, asked why their members should apologise when no crime was committed.