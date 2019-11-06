Home Cities Bengaluru

Truck pulls along power cable, poles fall like ninepins

Early-morning freak accident sets off panic in Channasandra , sends motorists running for cover; Power outage for hours in locality

Published: 06th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

The truck pulled dangling power cables along with it, causing a commotion, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday has highlighted that apart from potholes and bad road conditions below our feet, there are overhead problems too — freely dangling optic fibre and power cables.One such dangling power cable, on Immanahalli Road near Channasandra government school, in East Bengaluru, got stuck in a heavily-loaded moving truck. As the driver continued on his path, oblivious to the hitched cable, electric poles that the cable was connected to fell one after the other, bringing down other cables with them in a domino effect, causing a huge commotion for over 30 minutes. 

Although the incident occurred in a fraction of seconds, it spread panic among commuters and bystanders, and several motorists left their vehicles  and ran for cover, fearing that the uprooted poles would come crashing down on them. Vijayesh Vijaydharan, a resident of Immanahalli Road, said, “I dropped my son at the spot where the school bus picks him up at 7.45am, and was standing by the roadside when I saw people running and screaming, as electric cables were falling on them.

As I watched, electric poles started falling, and I rushed to a safer place. Everyone then asked the truck driver to stop.”Vijaydharan pointed out that the incident occurred around the time when school buses pick up children, and left many buses stranded for a long time.

Another resident, Vivek T, said that dangling cables have always been a problem, and many have even complained to BESCOM, but in vain. This freak accident also led to several parts of the locality being deprived of power. Residents raised complaints with BESCOM, after which the utility’s staffers reached the spot and cleared some cables. A resident said that apart from cables, they had complained about poor road condition to BBMP, but it fell on deaf ears. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp