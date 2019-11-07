Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police takes precautionary measures ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Paramilitary and Rapid Action Force personnel would be deployed on security duty, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:21 PM

Bengaluru police

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With the Ayodhya verdict expected soon, elaborate precautionary measures have been taken in the city to prevent any untoward incident, a top police official said on Thursday.

Paramilitary and Rapid Action Force personnel would also be deployed on security duty, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

Rao said he had held a series of meetings with the senior officers of the department and would soon convene one with deputy commissioners of police.

ALSO READ: Centre rushes more forces to Ayodhya, asks states to remain alert ahead of SC verdict

"All precautionary measures have been taken. All the officers will be available. There will be deployment of paramilitary forces and Rapid Action Force," he told reporters here.

As part of goodwill-building measures, meetings were held with the various groups of minority and majority community appealing to them to maintain calm.

"All of them have agreed to abide and respect the judgment of the court," he added.

Rao said the leaders agreed that they will not express their disappointment or celebrate the verdict by means of procession or firecrackers or throwing of colours at each other.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, VHP stops stone carving work for first time since 1990

There will be no sloganeering to express their views, he added.

"We are here to build confidence to keep Bengaluru safe in the best possible manner," he said.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on October 16 reserved its judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

The verdict is expected before Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

