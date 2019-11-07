Home Cities Bengaluru

Bollards were knocked down by vehicle, not stolen: Cops

Many citizens were upset after bollards went missing from the TenderSURE Road at St. Marks on Tuesday.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bollards on St Mark’s Road are back in place on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Aiswarya Raj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many citizens were upset after bollards went missing from the TenderSURE Road at St. Marks on Tuesday. They raised the issue on social media blaming authorities for not keeping a strict vigilance while others stated that it is the citizens who are to be blamed for this. However on Wednesday the narrative changed — “The bollards were not stolen.”

According to Cubbon Park police station inspector, bollards were taken up for repair from St. Marks TenderSURE Road on October 28 night after they were knocked down by a Tata Ace vehicle near the SBI Circle. “Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Personnel filed a case on Tuesday which said that 11 bollards were missing from St. Marks TenderSURE road but only eight of them were damaged in the accident and three other were stolen back in March which is still under investigation. The bollards were placed in the Prestige Group building nearby by the traffic police and security guard of Prestige group,” said the inspector. He said that the bollards were re-installed back into its place.

However, speaking to TNIE, BBMP Commissioner, B H Anil Kumar refuted the statement by the police. “It is not possible that the bollards were not stolen. I will verify it through CCTV footage on Thursday.”
Meanwhile, Cubbon Park traffic police inspector said that the accident which occurred on October 28, is still under investigation.

