Houses with unutilised RWH structures in a fix

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to save precious water, the installation of Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) structures in houses was made mandatory a decade ago. However, the letter of the law has been followed but the spirit seems to be missing.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) now plans to crackdown on houses where these structures are malfunctional or not being utilised as desired.

In this connection, tenders have been called up by BWSSB to set up a team to carry out inspections at houses and impose penalties for violations. Speaking to The New Indian Express, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said, “The saving of rainwater ought to have resulted in a reduced demand for water from the BWSSB. However, that did not happen. Hence, we are taking strict steps to ensure that saved rain water is used properly.”

Referring to the tender, Girinath said, “We are looking at recruiting an NGO which will possibly have 10 or 15 members to facilitate the work. Non-compliance will invoke similar penalties that is being levied for non-installation of RWH structures, 50% of water bill for first three months and 100% thereon.”

A R Shivakumar, Water Management Adviser for leading water management firms across the country and retired scientist of Indian Institute of Science said he could provide a rough estimate of the figures. “Only 1.25 lakh houses out of the nearly 2.25 lakh homes that fell under the category where RWH is mandatory have installed these facilities,” he said.

Explaining the reasons for the lack of interest in installing RWH, Shivakumar said, “The low tariff for water presently which ensures the penalty for non-installation too is not a big sum and major reason. We are paying Rs 7 or Rs 8 for a kilolitre of water,” he said.