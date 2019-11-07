Home Cities Bengaluru

On the job in campus

Firms are engaging college students as campus ambassadors to promote their brand through online and offline campaigns

By Muneef Khan
BENGALURU: Apart from the college curriculum which covers theoretical aspects, the simultaneous need for indulging in practical learning has only increased. Providing the much-needed practical insights are campus ambassador roles, which have been undertaken by students from across institutions in the city.

From blogging to promotions and campaigns, their primary role involves creating brand awareness among their respective student circles. While some companies don’t provide a stipend, there are others which provide stipends in the range of Rs 2,000-15,000. In the process of executing their assigned duties, these students also get a chance to develop their soft skills and build on their areas of interest. Pratik Bohra and Harshita S represented Slice, a startup which offers payment solutions exclusively for youngsters between the age of 18 and 29.

Bohra, a management student at Dayanand Sagar College, had taken up the role in February and handled their marketing, promotions, event management and communication. “My role was to represent Slice in the campus with periodic promotions or events. A campus ambassador is nothing but the replication of the brand on campus,” he said. In a campus which has over 12,000 students, he would market the product through a solution-based approach. “In return, I have polished my communication skills. You also get to learn a lot with respect to executing responsibilities with prior training. Apart from the stipend provided, the exposure and management skills I derived gave me an edge while I am still in college,” said Bohra.

Another platform, Internshala, has been steadily helping students across India with their student partner programme, creating a holistic learning experience in a structured manner. Muskan Marodia, a management student from Alliance University, joined the programme in August. She said apart from the certificates which boost one’s profile, the duties assigned to her as a campus ambassador did not clash with her academics due to its flexibility. “As a campus ambassador, we are required to give talks to fellow students which require prior preparation along with material for presentation. I am interested in marketing and the role I am performing gives me industry experience as well. It also helps crack interviews,” said Marodia.

Anvera, an artificial intelligence-powered video assessment platform, has focused on helping students and job seekers connect to the right companies and opportunities. Their campus ambassador programme involves training before students commence their duties.  The candidates are provided with certificates assessing their performance along with placement assistance and mentorship. Ancy Rose, an MBA student at Christ University, joined their programme in August and said networking has been one of the major takeaways from her role. “I gained exposure and developed my skills with respect to writing blogs and digital marketing.”

