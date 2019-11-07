Play time for parents

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What if we told you drumming, singing, chanting and a bedtime story could help you improve your relationship with your children? Don’t take our word for it. Take Dr Sue Emmy Jennings. The Professor of Play for the European Federation of Dramatherapists will be conducting a workshop for parents, teachers and individual practitioners and students in Bengaluru, on November 10. The UK-based drama therapist, who travels widely to teach neuro-dramatic play, says play and dramatherapy are ways in which children and adults are able to understand their feelings, change their behaviour, and come to terms with past trauma.

“By playing, we have the opportunity to rework episodes in our lives in order to have a happier outcome. We do not ‘act out’ our troubles, rather we play it in a new way,” explains Jennings, who has written over 30 books on topics that include dramatherapy, play therapy, storytelling and puppetry. The upcoming workshop will be an all-day course for people to experience some of the techniques, such as vocal and physical warm-ups, messy play (using clay, paint or sand), drumming, singing, and finally, a bedtime story to end the session.  

According to Jennings, these techniques can help improve the communication between parents and children. “I think families are struggling because both parents often need to work so children are left with child minders, nannies and so on. Children haven’t had the opportunity to establish an attachment as a core base of security,” she says. The session, thus, could help parents understand their child’s behaviour in a new way and help them reassure the anxious youngster. “They need to communicate their deep fears and worries, and non-verbal play enables this to develop,” adds Jennings, who will also be conferred with the title of honorary professor at University of Chandigarh next week.

Having grown up in a “regulated family”, Jennings found an escape through theatre. This then gave way to her interest in play and drama therapy, and she wanted to gauge whether it could be just as beneficial to others as it has been to her. “I started the first training programme for teachers and therapists in 1977, and it has grown steadily ever since,” she says, adding that she will be spreading knowledge about the field in Malaysia, China and Romania next year.  

The workshop will take place on November 10 at Mimansa, Koramangala 3rd block, from 9.30am to 1pm.

