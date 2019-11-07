Prep your skin for the cold

Chaithanya Kenchammanahoskote and Dr Akber Aimer By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Winter is always a battle between dry weather and maintaining the skin’s moisture. The harsh air and lack of moisture tend to leave the skin feeling dull from within. The secret to good skin is a good skincare regime combined with a nutritious diet. Since gut health has a direct impact on your skin’s health, it is essential that you increase your daily intake of fats. Eating a rich diet consisting of walnuts, olive oil and avocados will help maintain the nutrition balance in the body.

Food items rich in antioxidants like strawberries, blueberries, pecans, raspberries, beetroots, spinach etc help fight the free radicals induced due to pollution, consumption of processed food, alcohol, smoking etc. Antioxidants like vitamin C helps prevent the water loss, improve skin pigmentation and promote collagen and elastin production. Over- consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee also hampers skin health as they carry diuretics causing dehydration. Avoiding ingredients like refined carbohydrates (white bread, pasta, and

fried food) prevents dryness and rashes.

Good hydration is the key to a good skin. Minimum eight glasses of water is a must during the winter season. Keep your skin hydrated by including fluids in your daily diet – alkaline water, buttermilk and other mineral rich fluids.

A good skincare regime is important for healthy skin. Cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise – these are the basics of a good skin care routine. It’s recommended to use a cleanser with a pH balance that will not strip your natural skin barrier but rather, create a canvas to support other skin care products. Avoid alcohol-based skin products as they will wreck havoc on your skin during winter.

Dry skin needs a little extra effort during winter. No matter how many serums and creams are applied, dry skin will stay dry without some light exfoliation. Pick up a gentle scrub, something with a mild glycolic or lactic acid to get off the dead skin that provides a signal at the cellular level to enhance and repair skin to a healthy state. For those with raw or severely dry skin, skip the exfoliation and incorporate a wet washcloth instead for a gentler option. Hydrafacial, which is great on any skin, is also a good way to get rid of all dead skin, impurities and sebum. An infusion of hydration and antioxidants through Hydrafacial can get your skin to be well hydrated and healthy. After the skin is buffed, serums and moisturisers can penetrate and really get to work.

Though it seems to be hard work, skin care is something that should turn into a habit. ZO products work at a cellular level to reverse any DNA damage. It protects the barrier and constantly aids in keeping the skin hydrated naturally from within.The authors are founder and creative director, and medical director, respectively, at Maya Medi Spa