BBMP chief, Mayor slap notice on four engineers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A surprise inspection by the BBMP Commissioner and Mayor left many engineers and contractors in a fix. Agitated by the pathetic condition of roads and stormwater drains, the Mayor and Commissioner issued a notice to four engineers. They visited Ulsoor, Nandidurg Road, Palace Road, Mekhri Circle, MS Ramaiah Layout, Sadashivanagar, Malleswaram, Majestic, Gandhinagar and Yeshwanthpur.

Some of these roads did not have any street lights. Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said many more such inspections will be held to meet the November 10 deadline to fix potholes. The contractors have all been told to ensure that they meet the deadline.