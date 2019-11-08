Home Cities Bengaluru

College sparked my interest in Chemistry: G Mugesh

Parents, being farmers, provided a different environment, he said, that helped him stay grounded to real problems. 

Published: 08th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chemistry was presented in the most fascinating way in college, and the enthusiasm it sparked only grew over the years, said professor G  Mugesh, recalling his first tryst with inorganic chemistry back in Government College, Athur. He has won the Infosys Prize for Physical Sciences. Mugesh, who is a faculty at the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), was recognised for his work on chemically synthesising small molecules and nano-materials for biomedical applications. Simply put — drug discovery.

Parents, being farmers, provided a different environment, he said, that helped him stay grounded to real problems. Several years and three dozen awards on, Mugesh has set up a fully functional interdisciplinary laboratory for chemistry and biology students, passing on his zeal to students. The laboratories link the two disciplines at the Indian Institute of Science, to address socially relevant problems, he said.

Since 2003, Mugesh has been studying anti thyroid drugs at the levels of molecules — to understand how they function and the effect they have on the human body. With the existing drugs, Mugesh observed a cycle of hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism — “Anti-thyroid drugs meant to treat hyperthyroidism block the thyroxin synthesis and eventually lead to hypothyroidism. Likewise, the synthetic thyroxine that is infused into hypothyroid patients, eventually produces thyroxin in excess and leads to hyperthyroidism,” he said.

If his research comes through, small molecules will be introduced locally into the cells. These molecules will mimic the functioning of the natural enzymes (which are not functioning to their capacity). These molecules will “regulate” the generation of thyroxin itself, instead of (chemically) increasing or reducing it. Mugesh believes there is a long way to go before the novel drug is discovered.   To address another growing health concern, he is looking at a breakthrough in preventing neuro degeneration -- which takes place after a stroke -- by getting the artificial enzymes (in the form of small molecules) to substitute for the native enzymes in the cells that may have been effected by the stroke. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp