Food delivery boys assault hotel staff   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a drunken brawl, a group of food delivery boys assaulted two staffers of a fast food hotel in Amruthahalli, over alleged delay in giving them food, on Wednesday. The incident, caught on CCTV camera, went viral on Thursday. A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 1.30am, and the accused came to pick up the order, which was placed in a food delivery app.

Since it was late at night, the staff asked them to wait for a while. Enraged over this, the delivery boys entered the kitchen and allegedly started hitting them. The manager, who rushed to pacify them, was also also hit. Tension gripped the area as the gang started shouting and created ruckus, since they were under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.

The alert police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. “The hotel owner and the injured staffers refused to file a complaint against the accused since it would affect their business and no case was filed,”a police officer said.