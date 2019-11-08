Musical chairs at FSL, 6 directors in last 3 years

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: The role of forensic science in the criminal justice system is extremely critical and of utmost importance. But it seems to be musical chairs when it comes to the post of Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), in Karnataka.Six IPS officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) have been posted as FSL Director in Bengaluru, in the last three years. This explains it all.

Two of them — Rohini Katoch and Isha Pant — completed their tenure of around one-and-a-half-years as Directors before they were posted out. Pant was transferred as DCP, South East, Bengaluru City, this February and replaced by SP Chetan Singh Rathor, who was posted as FSL Director. In less than two months, Rathor was transferred out of FSL in April and posted as SP, Hassan, in place of SP Prakash Gowda on the directions of the Election Commission to ensure fair elections in the JD(S) stronghold.

After Rathor’s exit from FSL, two other IPS officers of the rank of SP — Kala Krishnaswamy and Bheemshankar S Guled — were posted as Director in June and July respectively. But they got a stay on their transfers from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). In July, the government transferred Abhinav Khare, SP, Shivamogga, and posted him as Commandant, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) 9th Battalion and handed him the additional charge of Director FSL.

A fortnight ago Khare was transferred and posted as SP, Chikkaballapur. He continues to be FSL Director, which is his additional charge. Before Katoch, IPS officers of the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) or Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) were being posted as FSL Director on a concurrent charge.

“FSL is an extremely important and critical wing of the police. Forensic evidence is legally admissible and is an extremely important tool used in cracking difficult cases. It was the ballistic evidence submitted by FSL, Bengaluru, that had found a common link — of the same killer contraband 7.65mm pistol that was used in the Gauri Lankesh murder and M M Kalburgi case. Despite the huge responsibility and learning that an officer can enjoy as FSL Director, there are hardly any takers for the post,” an officer said.

The government has also been posting IPS officers to FSL as an additional charge and has hardly given it as a substantive charge. “This trend speaks about government apathy towards forensic investigation and evidence collection in criminal cases,” he added.

Karnataka FSL has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories for forensically testing and certifying electronic evidence, which is a rare distinction not enjoyed by all FSLs in the country. “The laboratory is now being augmented with the latest technology, infrastructure and improved human resources. The scientific officers at FSL, Bengaluru, who have been languishing without promotion for around 15 years are now being promoted as senior scientific officers (SSOs) and incumbent SSOs are being promoted as Additional Directors after a long time. All vacancies are being filled up and a new building is being constructed at the Madiwala complex,” the officer said.

ALL UNDER ONE ROOF

The FSL, Bengaluru, has various important departments under one roof such as Physics, Chemistry, Toxicology, Ballistics, Biology, Forensic Psychology and Photography.