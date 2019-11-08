Home Cities Bengaluru

Musical chairs at FSL, 6 directors in last 3 years

One of them was transferred in less than two months; Two officers get CAT to stay their transfers; Post is additional charge for current director 

Published: 08th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The role of forensic science in the criminal justice system is extremely critical and of utmost importance. But it seems to be musical chairs when it comes to the post of Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), in Karnataka.Six IPS officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) have been posted as FSL Director in Bengaluru, in the last three years. This explains it all. 

Two of them — Rohini Katoch and Isha Pant — completed their tenure of around one-and-a-half-years as Directors before they were posted out. Pant was transferred as DCP, South East, Bengaluru City, this February and replaced by SP Chetan Singh Rathor, who was posted as FSL Director. In less than two months, Rathor was transferred out of FSL in April and posted as SP, Hassan, in place of SP Prakash Gowda on the directions of the Election Commission to ensure fair elections in the JD(S) stronghold.

After Rathor’s exit from FSL, two other IPS officers of the rank of SP — Kala Krishnaswamy and Bheemshankar S Guled — were posted as Director in June and July respectively. But they got a stay on their transfers from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). In July, the government transferred Abhinav Khare, SP, Shivamogga,  and posted him as Commandant, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) 9th Battalion and handed him the additional charge of Director FSL.

A fortnight ago Khare was transferred and posted as SP, Chikkaballapur. He continues to be FSL Director, which is his additional charge. Before Katoch, IPS officers of the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) or Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) were being posted as FSL Director on a concurrent charge. 

“FSL is an extremely important and critical wing of the police. Forensic evidence is legally admissible and is an extremely important tool used in cracking difficult cases. It was the ballistic evidence submitted by FSL, Bengaluru, that had found a common link — of the same killer contraband 7.65mm pistol that was used in the Gauri Lankesh murder and M M Kalburgi case. Despite the huge responsibility and learning that an officer can enjoy as FSL Director, there are hardly any takers for the post,” an officer said.

The government has also been posting IPS officers to FSL as an additional charge and has hardly given it as a substantive charge. “This trend speaks about government apathy towards forensic investigation and evidence collection in criminal cases,” he added.

Karnataka FSL has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories for forensically testing and certifying electronic evidence, which is a rare distinction not enjoyed by all FSLs in the country. “The laboratory is now being augmented with the latest technology, infrastructure and improved human resources. The scientific officers at FSL, Bengaluru, who have been languishing without promotion for around 15 years are now being promoted as senior scientific officers (SSOs) and incumbent SSOs are being promoted as Additional Directors after a long time. All vacancies are being filled up and a new building is being constructed at the Madiwala complex,” the officer said.

ALL UNDER ONE ROOF
The FSL, Bengaluru, has various important departments under one roof such as Physics, Chemistry, Toxicology, Ballistics, Biology, Forensic Psychology and Photography.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp