No work done: MP Tejasvi Surya tells BBMP to replace engineer

 Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday, asked the BBMP Commissioner to transfer an executive engineer and deploy a young dynamic officer in his place. 

Published: 08th November 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

MP Tejasvi Surya inspects Bannerghatta Road on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday, asked the BBMP Commissioner to transfer an executive engineer and deploy a young dynamic officer in his place. This came after Surya found  that BBMP had not taken up any repair work on a 3km stretch on Bannerghatta Road, between Vega City and Swagath Junction.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the stretch, he said, “While BWSSB and BMRCL have done their bit to repair the stretch, the BBMP has not done much... The executive engineer in charge of the road, Prabhakar, was not doing his job. Hence, I have asked the BBMP commissioner to transfer him and post a young dynamic official instead,” he said. Surya said 95% of the work had been completed and BBMP had to fix only 200m of the stretch. 

On August 24, Surya held a meeting with BBMP, BWSSB and BMRCL officials to address the pathetic condition of Bannerghatta Road. It was found that underground drain pipes were leaking at the spot and desilting had not been done, which led to the formation of potholes on this stretch. 

Another inspection
Surya he will visit Banashankari Metro near BMTC bus stand on Friday to check the condition of roads. Officials will decide on whether to build an underpass or an overhead bridge here.

