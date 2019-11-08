Home Cities Bengaluru

Tables turned: FIR against movie-goers in Bengaluru for not standing up for national anthem

A Kannada actor and his female friend had created a ruckus on seeing the group of seven students seated while the national anthem played at PVR Orion Mall on October 23.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The incident took place last Wednesday and the video of verbal duel between the students and others went viral on Tuesday.

The incident took place last Wednesday and the video of verbal duel between the students and others went viral on Tuesday. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two weeks after a video of some movie-goers heckling a group of students for not standing up when the national anthem was being played at a movie hall went viral, the Subramanyanagar police have taken up a suo motu case against the latter. No names have been mentioned in the FIR.

Some members of the audience, including a Kannada actor and his female friend, had created a ruckus on seeing the group of seven students seated while the national anthem played at PVR Orion Mall on October 23.

The video showed some in the audience shouting abuses and arguing with the students, finally forcing the students to leave without watching the movie. The people hurled abuses at the group, even calling them “terrorists” and “anti-national”. The viral video was also aired by TV news channels.

A police officer familiar with the case, said, “We will verify the facts before taking any action against the accused. Based on news reports in the media, we have filed a case on Monday for “disrespect” towards the national anthem and the accused have been charged under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.”

He further said, “We have to verify whether the students stood up or not. The video shows arguments between the two groups, but not while the anthem was playing. We have asked the staff of PVR to share CCTV footage so that we can come to a conclusion on what exactly happened there.” 

Should show respect to national anthem by standing, SC had said

According to the Supreme Court, it is optional for cinema halls to play the national anthem before every show.

A bench led by then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra clarified that it was not mandatory to play the anthem before screenings in cinemas and the discretion was left to cinema hall owners.

However, if the anthem is played, the audience in the hall are bound to show respect by standing up, the court said, and added that exception is granted to disabled persons.

In May this year, Ashoknagar police arrested a 29-year-old sound engineer for “disrespecting the national anthem” played at a movie in Garuda Mall.

The accused Jithin, a resident of Sanjayanagar, had returned to India two years ago from Australia and was working on a film project.

Based on a complaint by one Suman Kumar, a case was registered against Jithin, who, along with his friends, had gone to watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

While the national anthem was being played, Jithin remained seated. Kumar asked Jithin why he was not standing.

This irked the latter and he started abusing Kumar and some other women present in the hall. He allegedly used a defamatory word to describe the national anthem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
national anthem FIR bengaluru
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp