Home Cities Bengaluru

Tipu Sultan in textbooks: Karnataka govt to take decision in a month

Professor Ashwathnarayana from University of Mysore, who was the chairperson of the history textbook revision committee, was previously one of the three experts present at the meeting.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

A motorist rides past Vidhana Soudha with a Tipu Sultan flag | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan on Thursday met experts from the textbook committee at Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) to put forth his opinion on removal of syllabus surrounding Tipu Sultan from textbooks of government schools.

“MLA Appachu submitted documents supporting his stand to experts in the committee. They will review it, study the subject for a month, and file a report on the matter. We will forward it to the state government and they will take a final decision,” said H N Gopalakrishna, Director, of DSERT.

Professor Ashwathnarayana from University of Mysore, who was the chairperson of the history textbook revision committee, was previously one of the three experts present at the meeting.Earlier, the MLA had opposed inclusion of Tipu in the syllabus and said the ruler should not be glorified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tipu Sultan Karnataka government
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp