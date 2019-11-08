Tipu Sultan in textbooks: Karnataka govt to take decision in a month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan on Thursday met experts from the textbook committee at Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) to put forth his opinion on removal of syllabus surrounding Tipu Sultan from textbooks of government schools.

“MLA Appachu submitted documents supporting his stand to experts in the committee. They will review it, study the subject for a month, and file a report on the matter. We will forward it to the state government and they will take a final decision,” said H N Gopalakrishna, Director, of DSERT.

Professor Ashwathnarayana from University of Mysore, who was the chairperson of the history textbook revision committee, was previously one of the three experts present at the meeting.Earlier, the MLA had opposed inclusion of Tipu in the syllabus and said the ruler should not be glorified.