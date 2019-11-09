Home Cities Bengaluru

‘A chef’s profession involves a lot of ups and downs’

Published: 09th November 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?
I am passionate about food and I enjoy each day at work. I also like experimenting with flavours and textures, and adding my signature punch to every sweet course I make. The most uplifting moment for me is when I come up with innovative recipes. They excite me and make me absolutely content.
 
What is your biggest disappointment as a chef?
The profession of a chef involves a lot of ups and downs, like any other job. I find absolute joy in training a patisserie at Dan Gourmet, however there are also times I feel disappointed for various reasons. One of those is when a trained and skilled chef leaves the organisation without giving back to it. In my opinion, it is not the best feeling.
 
What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
I am a food lover and I am always on the lookout to try new cuisines and dishes. There is absolutely nothing that I restrict myself from indulging in. I listen to my heart and order what my taste  buds would like to devour.
 
Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
My golden rule while preparing a dish is to serve guests something that you would like to savour. If you don’t like the taste of it, then probably your guests wouldn’t either.
 
Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
As an avid foodie, I am indecisive when it comes to picking a favourite restaurant. But if you really put me on the spot I would go with Westside in Tel Aviv, Israel. Their Lamb Chop with polenta is a must try!
 
Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.
During my student days there was a lot of learning involved, especially from practical goof-ups. In one instance, I used baking soda instead of powdered sugar and the cookies turned out to be tasteless and bland! Disastrous at that moment but a real lesson when I think about it now.
 
What is the best recent food trend?
The culinary industry is ever dynamic with new food trends on the go. Recently I came across progressive Kitchen Food Chocolate inspiration by Valrhona company, I feel that was something unique.

-Chef Orgad Rouache,The Den, Bengaluru

