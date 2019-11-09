Home Cities Bengaluru

Curate your meal with Pan-Asian delicacies

Published: 09th November 2019 06:35 AM

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are in Indiranagar and in search of some Asian cuisine, then Sriracha’s Express Lunch menu is a must-try. It was a sunny day and I decided to try their lunch, what better way to satisfy my hunger cravings than by exploring some scrumptious Pan-Asian food? One more interesting part of this menu is that customers can curate a multiple course meal for themselves. We can choose from the array of dishes and customise a special meal of our preference – two courses, three or even four.
The ambience in the restaurant was pleasant with light wooden strips and mural paintings on the wall, metal drum lamps and soothing music in the background and enhances your dining experience, especially on a busy weekday.

Now comes the food part. The menu includes four parts – appetizers, soups, main course and desserts – and covers seafood, chicken and veggies. Since their menu seemed interesting and it’s really difficult to choose the best out of a wide range of dishes, finally me and my companion made up our mind to take a bite of main food items. We started with Grilled Lemon Grass Chilli Fish and Bean Sprouts Salad. The juicy fish and the mild flavour of lemon gave a perfect blend of tastes. Among the restaurant’s appetizers that include Robata and Dimsums, my favourite were Tamarind and Lemon Grass Chicken, Rock Corn with Sriracha Mayo Spiced Corn Fritters and Roasted Pumpkin and Water Chestnut Dumplings with Toasted Sesame Seeds and Spiced Rice Vinegar. When you bite the Rock Corn, you first feel the crunchiness of sweet corn, later it slightly turns to spicy. And the beautifully presented colourful Roasted Pumpkin and Water Chestnut Dumplings went well with Toasted Sesame Seeds and Spiced Rice Vinegar, though the filling could have done better with fewer carrots. However, I would suggest this pumpkin dumpling over their Chicken Dumplings.

After tasting the yummy appetizers, I ordered Cilantro Soup, a mildly spiced soup with flavours of
coriander leaves and seafood. Along with the dominating taste of green herbs, the bites of prawns and small pieces of fish meats in the middle of your course gives a refreshing experience.

We tasted Pan Seared Sliced Fish (Chilli Oyster) with Egg Fried Rice and Tofu And Vegetable Thai Green Curry with Steamed Basmati Rice from their main course. I’m fond of steamed rice more than fried rice, but here I think even a fried rice lover would also vote for the creamy Thai Green Curry with Steamed Rice. The curry was rich in flavours and creamy with coconut, and had a mild taste of green chillies, all with the goodness of tofu.

From desserts, we chose Sumatra Dark Chocolate Mousse - Coconut Cream, Crushed Peanut Tuile and Darsaan With Home Made Plum Ice Cream - Cinnamon Dust and Organic Honey Drizzle. I liked the presentation of both desserts. The dark chocolate mousse looked like whipped cream and I bet its coconut base will win the hearts of even dark chocolate haters. Finally, the Chinese dessert Darsaan with ice cream and honey drizzle took this culinary experience to a joyful end.

Apart from the Robata grill, the menu has many other offerings like the Khmer specials – Lemon Grass Poached Shrimps Spring Roll, Coriander Chili Soy Tofu Fresh Spring Roll and the Cambodian dish, Fish Amok Trey.

Cost per person is `345 onwards. The menu will be available from Monday to Thursday

