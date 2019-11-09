Liquor ban for 2 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE city police who have made elaborate security arrangements in the backdrop of the Ayodhya verdict, Tipu Jayanthi celebrations and Eid Milad, have announced to ban the sale of liquor across the city for two days. The city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao in a press release said that all types of liquor has been banned for Sunday from 6am till midnight. Bars, Wine Shops and pubs owners are also instructed to not sell liquor. The decision has been taken to prevent untoward incidents.