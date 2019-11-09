Potholes vanish overnight in West Bengaluru to welcome BSY

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doddabale Main Road in West Bengaluru had at least 60 potholes a couple of days ago. However, on Friday morning, the road had a real smooth finish to it.

BBMP officials had been on the overdrive for the last 48 hours to ensure the stretch did not have a single pothole when Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s car zips on it to inaugurate a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the vicinity.

Contract workers toiled till 10.30pm on Thursday. The 1.3km road from Kengeri Metro station to Nice Road junction is a crucial road in this area. “It has been in bad shape for a year. A flurry of activity was witnessed during the last two days. Wet mix was put into the gaping spaces and cold tar laid over it,” said a source.

A BBMP official said the road was pressed into good shape due to the CM’s arrival. “We would have improved the road anyway since potholes all over the city are being worked on. The CM’s visit made us hasten the process,” another source said.

Meanwhile, BWSSB too laid a fresh 500m road in front of its STP. Asked if this road too was given a fresh coat of tar due to Yediyurappa’s visit, a senior BWSSB official said, “This is not a sudden decision. It was part of the contract we entered into when work in connection with the STP was tendered.”

STPs that will treat 45mnL water per day inaugurated

As part of the government’s efforts to ensure cleaner lakes across the city, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Friday inaugurated two Sewage Treatment Plants in the outskirts of the city that can treat up to 45 million litres per day of waste water. Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board Tushar Girinath said, “The STP at Doddabele can treat up to 40 MLD of waste water and the smaller one at Sarakki in South Bengaluru can treat 5 MLD.”