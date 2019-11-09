Home Cities Bengaluru

Print-o-Mania

Be bold and Bohemian, and show off your chunky earrings with that bright, busy tie-dyed bustier.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Nithya Venkataraman & Shelly Jain Bandari
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lovers of prints are simply confusing the plate for the food,” says Douglas Adams, the famous Science fiction author in an oblique reference to book lovers who prefer printed pages rather than digital wordplay while reading. Oftentimes, this is a mantra that is borrowed by the fashionista when she wants to show off her big bold statement jewellery to keep away from prints, and to let the accessories hog the limelight! So the chunky, antique silver neckpiece is usually paired with solid colours from your wardrobe, to let the jewellery do the talking.  After all, isn’t a blank canvas the best way to show-off your statement pieces?

Be bold and Bohemian, and show off your chunky earrings with that bright, busy tie-dyed bustier. Pair it up with a quirky printed bandana, and let the trio do the talking! Two is company, and three is not a crowd!
Or don that cowl-neck top, with the free-flowing floral print, and pep it up with antiquated metal accessories. Pair it with statement finger-rings, throw in a peppy nose-stud, and unleash your carefree, playful avatar!

Who says a solid canvas is the only friend for a busy accessory? Go ahead, play and let prints be your ally!
(The writers are faculty members in the Department of Knitwear Design,NIFT, Bengaluru)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp