Print-o-Mania

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lovers of prints are simply confusing the plate for the food,” says Douglas Adams, the famous Science fiction author in an oblique reference to book lovers who prefer printed pages rather than digital wordplay while reading. Oftentimes, this is a mantra that is borrowed by the fashionista when she wants to show off her big bold statement jewellery to keep away from prints, and to let the accessories hog the limelight! So the chunky, antique silver neckpiece is usually paired with solid colours from your wardrobe, to let the jewellery do the talking. After all, isn’t a blank canvas the best way to show-off your statement pieces?

Be bold and Bohemian, and show off your chunky earrings with that bright, busy tie-dyed bustier. Pair it up with a quirky printed bandana, and let the trio do the talking! Two is company, and three is not a crowd!

Or don that cowl-neck top, with the free-flowing floral print, and pep it up with antiquated metal accessories. Pair it with statement finger-rings, throw in a peppy nose-stud, and unleash your carefree, playful avatar!

Who says a solid canvas is the only friend for a busy accessory? Go ahead, play and let prints be your ally!

(The writers are faculty members in the Department of Knitwear Design,NIFT, Bengaluru)