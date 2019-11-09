Social inclusion through silence

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Qabila, a theatre collective based in the city, is all set to present a non-verbal play for those aged above eight years. Directed by theatre practitioner Nisha Abdulla, Koottu uses objects, movement, sound and rhythm to tell a story about overcoming differences in the classroom.

The play initiates a conversation about inclusivity and diversity with children, and does so with imagination, humour, and an interactive post-play game suitable for both adults and children. It portrays how the society has accepted the fact that people who do not fit in the mainstream can be excluded in terms of gender, race, caste, economic background, disabilities and more. The play questions why it is so difficult for us to accept those with differences.

When asked about Abdulla’s experience in directing the play, she said, “It has been quite enlightening. I want children to understand the importance of inclusion at a social level.” The play is non-verbal, as language can be a dividing factor too, adds Nisha.

Children have been chosen as the core audience of the play as Qabila wishes to seed the idea of societal inclusion among the younger generation. Koottu is 45 minutes long, and is best experienced in smaller groups. An interactive session will also be held at the end of the play.

Koottu will be held at Papagoya Kindergarten, Indiranagar, on Nov 10, 11 am.