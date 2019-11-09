Home Cities Bengaluru

‘We need a heritage law’

Some of the biggest issues that citizens of Bengaluru face on a day-to-day basis are mobility, waste management and environment protection.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Revathy Ashok
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some of the biggest issues that citizens of Bengaluru face on a day-to-day basis are mobility, waste management and environment protection. We are facing mobility crisis in the city. Sometimes, travelling just 5 km takes an hour. It is a waste of time, there is huge loss of productivity, and it brings in more pollution because there are so many vehicles on the road.

Secondly, there have been narratives going on about waste management for 7-8 years now. BBMP is also trying various ways, but the authorities have to take bold steps. First of all, we need to have solid waste management experts at the ward-level to handle these issues in a scientific way. After a long time, we have a special commissioner for waste, which is a welcome move. But we need many more experts to micro-manage this issue because waste management is a very local problem. Currently, it’s only about transportation of waste from one part of the city to another. A lot of reforms can happen if we create a good administrative structure by deputing right people, who show political will and function in a more transparent manner.

BBMP has taken many steps when it comes to protecting the environment and lakes, but much more can be done. People still try to dump waste in lakes, because of which they turn into a dump yard for debris during the dry months, eventually becoming perfect spots for builders to take over. The government should start marking the lakes and declare it a protected zone.

We don’t have a heritage law to protect our history. Otherwise it’s unthinkable to come up with a seven-storey building in the premises of Cubbon Park, the lungs of the city.  

Solution: There has to be commitment to execution, where the government has to clearly show its commitment to improve public transport. Last mile connectivity from metro stations should be improved. Strict disciplinary action should be taken for violation of waste management rules. Authorities should put some measurable metrics in front of the citizens, and set goals for the public. And last but not the least, there should be a heritage law to protect our city heritage, so that citizens don’t have to go on a protest each time construction of some new structure is announced in those spaces.  

Revathy Ashok
Managing trustee and CEO, Bangalore Political Action Committee

