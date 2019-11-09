Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman molested in park

A 31-year-old woman was sexually harassed by a stranger when she was out for a walk in a park in HRBR layout, on November 3.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old woman was sexually harassed by a stranger when she was out for a walk in a park in HRBR layout, on November 3. The incident was brought to the notice of the police only on November 6. According to the complaint filed by Sahana, 31, (name changed), on November 3 around 7.45 pm, when she was in Ring Road Park in HRBR Layout, someone hugged and touched her inappropriately. Sahana tried to get away from him, but he held her tight and started molesting her. After a few minutes of struggle she managed to push away. But the pervert punched her in the face, breaking two of her teeth. Seeing her bleed, the pervert escaped. Sahana called her family members, who immediately rushed her to a hospital. She filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Banaswadi police three days after the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), SD Sharanappa said, “A case of sexual harassment and assault has been registered against the pervert. Efforts are on to nab the pervert.”

