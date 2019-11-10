Home Cities Bengaluru

After triple talaq verdict, a role in Ayodhya judgement for Mangaluru's Justice Nazeer

After his elevation to the apex court, he was felicitated by the Bar Association of Mangaluru and his alma mater SDM College in March 2017.

MANGALURU: Justice S Abdul Nazeer, one of the judges of the five-member constitution bench of the Supreme Court which delivered the historic verdict on Ayodhya land dispute on Saturday, hails from a village near Mangaluru. Born at Beluvai near Moodbidri on January 5, 1958, Justice Nazeer had completed his BCom from Mahaveer College in Moodbidri and obtained his law degree from SDM Law College in Mangaluru

After practising as a lawyer at Karkala for sometime, he went to Bengaluru in 1983 to practise in the High Court. He was selected as a High Court judge in 2003 and then elevated to the Supreme Court in 2017. He was also part of a five-member bench of the Supreme Court which delivered the judgment on instant triple talaq recently. After his elevation to the apex court, he was felicitated by the Bar Association of Mangaluru and his alma mater SDM College in March 2017.

