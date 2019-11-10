Cabbie assaults couple for overspeeding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cab driver allegedly assaulted a couple for calling him a rash and negligent driver. The husband said that the driver teamed up with three of his friends to assault him and his wife. According to Kadugodi police, the driver has been arrested for assaulting the couple.

Vikas Agarwal, a resident of an apartment in Seegehalli in Kadugodi and a businessman has filed a complaint with the police. In his complaint he told police that on October 7, around 5.35 pm he booked an Ola cab from Whitefield to Kadugodi. After boarding the cab, the couple noticed the driver talking on the phone while driving. He was also over speeding. When the couple questioned him, the driver stopped the car and started abusing and assaulting him. When his wife intervened, the driver got down from the car, pulled her out and assaulted her too. When Agarwal went to his wife’s rescue, Jamal’s three friends reached the spot and assaulted the couple.

Agarawal said around 200 people including a traffic police constable witnessed the assault but the constable didn’t make efforts to stop them. He called the police control room and the assaulters were taken to Kadugodi police station.

Agarwal also filed a complaint against Ola for their negligence. Ola however told him that they have suspended the driver. When TNIE contacted Ola they were unavailable for comment. Agarwal raised the issue via mail to the prime minister office, chief minister, DG and IGP and police commissioner.

An investigating officer said, “We arrested Jamal and he has got bail. Others were not involved in the assault.”