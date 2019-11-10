CBI files FIR against ex-Bengaluru DC, 2 others

BALACHAUHAN By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, has registered an FIR against B M Vijay Shankar, the then Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district, L C Nagaraj, the then sub-division officer (SDO), Bengaluru North, and Manjunath, village accountant officiating at SDO, Bengaluru North.

The three have been booked under Sections 7(A), 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (amended in 2018). The CBI had on Friday raided 15 locations including the residential premises of two serving senior IPS officers — Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Hemant Nimbalkar and Superintendent and Commandant, Karnataka State Reserve Police, 1st Battalion Ajay Hilori — in the IMA Ponzi scheme along with Vijayshankar, Nagaraj and Manjunath. According to the CBI, Shankar and Nagaraj had allegedly “accepted illegal gratification from the Directors of IMA Group of companies through Manjunath, who had acted as a conduit for the transaction.”

More than Rs 5.5 crore paid as bribe, says CBI

“The illegal gratification was allegedly demanded and accepted by Shankar and Nagaraj for forwarding a favourable report to the State Government in an inquiry into the illegal activities of IMA, which was under their consideration. The alleged illegal gratification of around Rs 1.5 crore, which was demanded by Shankar, was delivered to a real estate concern through Manjunath and one of the IMA directors. Nagaraj had allegedly obtained an illegal gratification of around Rs 4 crore and Manjunath had allegedly accepted around Rs 8 lakh as illegal gratification from the IMA directors,” an agency spokesperson said.

The CBI has recently filed two chargesheets — one against IMA founder and managing director Mansoor Khan, who is also the prime accused, and some others and a second one against the two clerics — Mohammed Haneef Apsar Ajeeji and Khaleemullah Jamal — for allegedly luring people to invest in IMA schemes promoted by Mansoor Khan.