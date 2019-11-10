‘Asked people to maintain peace, irrespective of what verdict is’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minority community leaders, who had taken proactive initiatives to maintain peace and harmony, have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case. “We had decided to accept the SC verdict whatever it would have been. We have accepted it and will also respect it,” said Hazrat Moulana Mohammed Maqsood Imran Rashdi Imam O Khateeb, Jamia Masjid City Market, Bengaluru.

“Since we knew that the verdict will be out anytime before November 17, we had made an announcement during the Friday prayers to maintain peace and harmony.”

He said they had asked people not to celebrate and take out processions even if the judgment was in their favour and not forward any provocative messages on social media. “We had also asked them to not indulge in any untoward acts or create trouble if the judgement is not in our favour. Since we took all these precautions, we have harmony now,” he said.

In Hubballi, Anjuman-E-Islam president Mohammad Yusuf Savanur said the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court court was a balanced one and ensured justice for both sides. He appealed to all sections of the society to accept the court’s order and maintain peace. However, Karnataka Muslim Ekikarana Samiti president Dadapeer Koppal said that they had expected that the court would suggest the government to use the disputed land for social cause and ask to build the temple and mosque on different lands.

Soon after the verdict was pronounced by the SC, the delegation of Muslim Sauharda Samithi met Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji at Sri Pejavar Mutt and the office bearers of the Samithi expressed their happiness in accepting the verdict.